Thief Steals An iPad, Rips Off iPad Owner's Finger In The Process

DENVER (AP) — A man is missing his new iPad and part of his pinky finger after a robbery at a Denver shopping mall.



50-nine-year-old Bill Jordan says he just purchased Apple’s latest must-have item at Cherry Creek Mall on Thursday and was near the parking garage when a thief grabbed the bag tied around Jordan’s hand.

He says the bag wouldn’t come off and the thief yanked it so hard that it stripped part of Jordan’s pinky down to the bone. Doctors later amputated part of the finger.

Jordan had purchased the tablet computer for a friend in Canada. Denver police were still searching for the culprit Tuesday.

Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbs4denver.com

