Man Loses iPhone While Skydiving Naked

After losing his iPhone as he flew through the sky naked while attempting to photograph himself, one customer filed a reimbursement claim with his insurance company.The naked skydiver topped the list of ridiculous claims published by gadget-insurer Protect Your Bubble. The company said one in five iPhone owners filed claims last year, with incidents ranging from the smartphone being buried in the garden to being dropped in a blender or flushed down the toilet, Metro UK reports.



The gadget-insurer produced a video to publicize the dangers of breaking your iPhone while, for instance, taking a bubble bath.

