A man who lives in one of New York City’s smallest apartments shares 3 tips for living in a tiny space

A view of the drawers which double as a work desk in Ron Ervin’s 100-square-foot apartment. Courtesy of Ron Ervin

A man living in a 100-square-foot NYC apartment has shared his tips for living in a tiny space.

Ron Ervin told Insider he pays $US950 ($AU1,328) a month for the space in Harlem.

One way he maximizes space is by using drawers that double as a desk.

A man who says he pays $US950 ($AU1,328) per month to rent a 100-square-foot apartment in New York City has found a number of ways to make living in a small space work.

Comedian and actor Ron Ervin, 31, told Insider he posted a now-viral TikTok video about his home on January 13 after seeing TikToker Axel Webber’s 95-square-foot room tour on the platform and suspecting that his room might be just as small. At the time of writing, Ervin’s video has over 2.1 million views.

Ervin said he moved to New York over a year ago and found the Harlem apartment through Craigslist. Since occupying the room, he has learned tips and tricks that make compact living easier, he said.

If you own a lot of things, consider having a clear-out before choosing a small space

Ervin told Insider one of the main reasons he can live harmoniously in the tiny apartment is because he doesn’t have many possessions and never has.

“If you’re someone who has a bunch of stuff and plans on keeping it that way, this probably isn’t the kind of place for you,” he said.

Ervin’s room consists of a minifridge, a twin bed, a chest of drawers, a lamp, and a clothes rail, he said. He also has a cupboard that houses his food, cosmetics, and cleaning items. He said simplicity helps keep the space organized, which is a priority as clutter can make the room feel “10 times worse than it actually is.”

A storage cabinet on the wall of Ervin’s home. Courtesy of Ron Ervin

As for the bathroom — which is outside of his apartment — Ervin said that it’s intended to be shared with the residents of another unit in the building, but since that space is empty he gets it to himself.

You don’t need to rely on floor space to maximize storage

The comedian previously told Insider he has a few features to maximize space, such as using folding chairs and clothing drawers that can double as a desk. In addition to this, he recommends a few other storage solutions for small spaces.

“When it comes to storage, your best friend is going to be space under the bed and using it as vertically as possible,” he said. As a general rule, he said if you can hang an object on the wall or ceiling “you should,” adding that a Murphy bed or bunk beds would be better for space-saving than his twin bed.

A view of Ron Ervin’s Harlem apartment with a twin bed. Courtesy of Ron Ervin

Adapt your lifestyle to make up for the things you don’t have in your home

Ervin said that people can adapt their lifestyle to make up for the things they lack in a small home. His recommendation is simple: “Get outside as much as you can.”

“In New York, you’re always out and about, so the city is kind of your living room,” he said, noting that when he needs extra space, he makes use of the communal garden that’s meant to be shared with other tenants in his building.

Ervin has also gotten creative with cooking. In place of a stovetop, Ervin keeps a $US10 ($AU14) hot plate and a George Foreman grill that he found in the apartment building next to the sink and wall cabinet in his kitchen area.

“I make all my food at home and with a minimal cooking setup, he said. “I’ve adjusted my diet to make good healthy meals with what equipment and room I have.”

Ervin uses a hot plate instead of a stovetop in his apartment. Courtesy of Ron Ervin

Finally, Ervin said that buying an air purifier can be a lifesaver “as there aren’t many places for air to go” in a tiny home. He said he feels “lucky to have a window,” but the purifier is a big help to him and recommends it to those who live in a space without any windows.