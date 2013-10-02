Imagine If Someone Lived In The Giant Cube Sculpture At Astor Place In NYC

Anyone who has ever walked through New York City’s Astor Place has probably seen the giant steel cube mounted on one of its corners. You might have even shoved the sculpture, an East Village icon since 1967, to make it spin.

But you probably never imagined what it would be like inside the cube. A new video that just popped up on YouTube does just that. It features “Dave,” a “writer” who claims he moved into the cube after he fell on tough times.

The clip shows Dave cooking, working, and even generating his own power with a foot pedal. It does a pretty good job of envisioning life inside an 8-foot x 8 -foot hunk of metal.

The video appears to be an elaborate advertisement for WHIL, a company that promotes meditation in the business community, started by Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson and his wife Shannon (a logo for WHIL appears at the end of the video.)

In any case, it’s enough to make us look twice next time we walk past the cube.

