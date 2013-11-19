New York Comic Hilariously Live Tweets His Neighbours' Rooftop Breakup

Kyle Ayers, a New York City writer and comedian, was enjoying an evening on his Brooklyn rooftop when a couple started having a huge fight in front of him.

Instead of leaving the awkward situation, Ayers decided to live tweet the break up with the hashtag #roofbreakup. His tweets of what the couple screamed at each other — from “I will not discuss love on a roof in Brooklyn” to “You don’t need to see my phone to trust me” — have since gone viral.

Read his full Storify post and tweets below (WARNING: Explicit language).

[<a href=”//storify.com/kyleayers/roofbreakup” target=”_blank”>View the story “#roofbreakup” on Storify</a>]

