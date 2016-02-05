A controversial 'pro-rape' group has cancelled its Australian meetings

Daryush Valizadeh. Photo: YouTube.

Daryush “Roosh” Valizadeh, founder of a “neo-masculinist” group in favour of legalising the rape of women — has cancelled his plans for international meetups this weekend.

The “tribal meetings”, organised across the world, including a number in Australia’s capital cities, where canned after Roosh said he could “no longer guarantee the safety or privacy of the men who want to attend”.

“I can no longer guarantee the safety or privacy of the men who want to attend on February 6, especially since most of the meetups can not be made private in time. “While I can’t stop men who want to continue meeting in private groups, there will be no official Return Of Kings meetups. The listing page has been scrubbed of all locations. I apologize to all the supporters who are let down by my decision,” he said on his website.

The RoK boss had booked flights to Australia to attend the local meetings, prompting immigration minister Peter Dutton to call an urgent meeting to consider revoking Valizadeh’s visa and prevent him entering the country.

In the end he asked the immigration department to monitor the case.

An online petition to stop Valizadeh’s supporters meeting in Sydney attracted more than 100,240 signatures.

Since publishing the article about legalising the rape of women if it occurred on private property, Roosh claims he received death threats.

The Daily Mail reports that he called police to his home, in the basement of his mother’s house in Maryland.

The publication says he told police that the article was meant to be satirical and that he had written it in early 2015 and had since put a disclaimer on the piece saying it was satire.

