REPORT: A 29-year-old investment banker died after leaping from his Financial District apartment building

This is terrible news…

The New York Post is reporting that a 29-year-old investment banker died after leaping from his luxury apartment building in Manhattan’s Financial District on Thursday morning.

The NYPD confirmed that the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. at 1 West Street. The NYPD did not release the victim’s name, age, or place of employment.

According to the Post, the man jumped from the 24th floor of the Ocean Luxury Residences. He was decapitated after hitting the guardrail by the northbound Battery Park Underpass and landed near a woman’s black SUV. Witnesses told the Post that tourists snapped pictures on their mobile phones of the gruesome aftermath.

In last year or so, there’s been a spate of suicides among financial services employees. As a result, financial firms have been trying to do more to improve the lifestyle’s of their employees, especially younger ones.

