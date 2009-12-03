Man labelled As Terrorist In Bruno Movie Sues NBC And Baron Cohen

A man described in the Sacha Baron Cohen movie Bruno as a “terrorist group leader, al-aqsa martyrs brigade” is suing NBC and the comedian.



He and his lawyers announced the lawsuit from the U.S. today, so one does indeed hope and assume he is not a real terrorist.

The libel and slander suit claims Baron Cohen told the man, Ayman Abu Aita, that he was a German filmmaker working on a movie about the Palesinian cause, the WSJ Law Blog said, noting the complaint is not yet available.

Abu Aita was jailed for 18 months, beginning in 2003, his lawyer said, but never charged. Since the movie, Abu Aita claims he has received death threats and that his reputation in the community was damaged.

He’s asking for at least $110 million and that the movie be removed from commercial distribution.

Read the Law Blog’s full report here.

