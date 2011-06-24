A Man Was Killed By A Fallen Tree On The Merritt Parkway Thursday

Photo: The Merritt
A man was killed today by a fallen tree on the Merritt Parkway.He was driving a silver car with Massachusets plates when a heavy rain storm caused a tree to collapse on his car. Two passengers are at the hospital; one is dead.
The police confirmed the tragic death but did not identify the man killed.
Two things to take away from this: don’t take the Merritt (a popular alternative to highway I-95) tonight, because the traffic might still be terrible. Southbound traffic was shutdown entirely after the incident at 1:30. And possibly, don’t ever take the Merritt again. It’s pretty, but it’s a death trap.
