A Man Was Killed By A Fallen Tree On The Merritt Parkway Thursday

Photo: The Merritt

A man was killed today by a fallen tree on the Merritt Parkway.He was driving a silver car with Massachusets plates when a heavy rain storm caused a tree to collapse on his car. Two passengers are at the hospital; one is dead.



The police confirmed the tragic death but did not identify the man killed.

Two things to take away from this: don’t take the Merritt (a popular alternative to highway I-95) tonight, because the traffic might still be terrible. Southbound traffic was shutdown entirely after the incident at 1:30. And possibly, don’t ever take the Merritt again. It’s pretty, but it’s a death trap.

