British Man Gets A Bionic Hand

Engineer Chris Taylor, who lost his arm in a jet ski accident four years ago, has been fitted with a prosthetic that has electronic fingers and thumb that enable it to function like a human hand.



Chris Taylor’s ‘Michelangelo Hand’ has electrodes that sense movement in the muscles allowing it to match the versatility and complexity of natural hand movement.

Its four fingers and a thumb can be separately moved enabling it mimic multiple grips so he can perform everyday tasks like opening a tube of toothpaste, gripping a key, holding a credit card and ironing clothes.

Mr Taylor from Ivybridge, Devon, is the first person in the UK to have been fitted with the £47,000 device.

