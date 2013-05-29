A Man Was Arrested After Jumping Out Of A Moving Plane In Toronto

A man jumped from an open emergency exit at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

A man was arrested Monday morning after jumping from a plane that was taxiing to the gate at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.



The plane, operated by Sunwing Airlines, had just landed after a flight from Varadero, Cuba, that had been otherwise uneventful, The Globe and Mail reported.

“He just opened the door and jumped out,” Const. Fiona Thivierge of Peel Regional Police said, according to the Toronto Star. “My understanding is that he had not shown any bizarre behaviour on the way in.”

The 32-year-old man, from Toronto, reportedly jumped from an over-the-wing exit door, and was not hurt. He was arrested under the Mental Health Act, the Star reported.

The plane came safely to a stop after the emergency door was opened, and the remaining passengers were kept onboard for about an hour afterward.

In an unrelated story, a 23-year-old man allegedly tried to open the door of an Alaska Airlines plane that was still in the air.

Here’s video from the aftermath of the Toronto jump:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.