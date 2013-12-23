Manhattan Man Commits Suicide While Holding 3-Year-Old Child

A man and his son died Sunday after jumping from a building in Manhattan.
According to NY1 News, the first victim, a 30-year-old man, died on the scene at West 60th Street.
The man was holding his 3-year-old son when he jumped from the 52nd floor of a high-rise in Lincoln Square, according to The New York Daily News.
The child died after being taken to a nearby hospital.
