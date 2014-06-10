VIDEO: Man Badly Injured After Out-Of-Control Elevator Surges 30 Floors In 15 Seconds

A man in Chile is seriously injured after he entered an elevator that then ascended more than 30 floors in 15 seconds before slamming into the roof of an apartment building.

José Vergara Acevedo, 31, can be seen — groceries in hand — frantically pushing buttons to no avail as the shaft rises and eventually crashes at the top.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Acevedo is recovering from leg and head injuries. Here’s the terrifying security video:

Via Gawker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.