18-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Falling Four Stories Through An MIT Fraternity Skylight

An 18-year-old man was injured Monday night after falling through a skylight on the roof of a fraternity house at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The Boston Globe reports that the unidentified man fall four stories through MIT’s Phi Sigma Kappa house around 11:30 p.m., landing on the first-floor staircase.

He suffered non-fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

It is not currently known whether the man is an MIT student or a member of Phi Sig. It is also unknown why he was on the roof of the fraternity house.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.