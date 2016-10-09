Watch the new trailer for 'The Man in the High Castle' season 2

Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle” returns December 16, 2016, and the new trailer just premiered at New York Comic Con. New footage shows Juliana, Frank, and Joe all facing new threats and a scary glimpse at an alternate history where Marilyn Monroe is singing “Happy Birthday” to Adolf Hitler.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

