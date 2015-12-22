Amazon has revealed its most-watched original show

Amazon Amazon was advertising its new series, ‘The Man in the High Castle.’

For the first time ever, Amazon is revealing its most-streamed original series. “The Man in the High Castle” is the streaming service’s top show.

The critically acclaimed series, which is executive produced by “Blade Runner” director and “The Good Wife” executive producer Ridley Scott, displaces the previous record holder, police procedural series “Bosch,” as Amazon’s most-streamed original show worldwide, Amazon said in a press release on Monday.

Last week, Amazon renewed “The Man in the High Castle” for a second season. “Bosch” will return with its second season in 2016.

“We’re very proud of this outstanding series created by Frank Spotnitz, Scott Free, and Isa Dick Hackett, which Amazon customers around the world have enthusiastically embraced, and we look forward to the second season,” said Roy Price, Amazon Studios vice president, in a statement. “We hoped that once again bringing together the work of Philip K. Dick and the vision of Ridley Scott — who brought us the classic film ‘Blade Runner’ — would help deliver on our promise of creating some of the best television in the world for Prime customers, and we believe that it has.”

This disclosure from Amazon arrives as other streaming sites, especially Netflix, have kept their streaming numbers secret.

Amazon Studios Police procedural series ‘Bosch’ is now Amazon’s No. 2 most-streamed original series.

“The Man in the High Castle” premiered on November 20 after eight years of road blocks in its path to becoming a TV series, which included being bought then passed over by the BBC and the Syfy channel before landing at Amazon Studios.

It depicts what the world would be like if the Allies lost World War II. In the alternate world of “Man in the High Castle,” Germany occupied the Eastern United States while Japan had the West.

Not only has the TV series found success, it also drove the 1962 Philip K. Dick fantasy novel of the same name back onto bestseller lists.

It also saw some controversy after Amazon marketing wrapped Subway cars in Nazi-like ads for the series and had to remove them amid complaints from the public.

There was no word on the streaming numbers for “Transparent,” Amazon’s most-awarded series with two Golden Globe wins and five Emmy awards.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

