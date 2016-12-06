A new billboard for 'Man in the High Castle' shows the Statue of Liberty giving the Nazi salute

Amazon ‘The Man In The High Castle’ ad.

Amazon’s original series “The Man in the High Castle” has quickly become known for its provocative marketing.

Last year, advertisements for the first season of the show — which depicts a world in which the Allies lost World War II — included seats in New York City subway cars on its shuttle line between Times Square and Grand Central covered in the US flag with a German imperial eagle and iron crosses on one side and Japanese rising-sun flags on the other.

Amazon puled the ads due to public outrage over the Nazi-inspired imagery.

Now for season two, Amazon has ads of the Statue of Liberty giving the Nazi salute (also known as the Hitler salute). A giant billboard of Lady Liberty giving the salute is now up in Times Square, Gothamist reports.

People on Twitter can’t help but compare the ad to the current political landscape, in which there have been reports of Nazi supporters celebrating the victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

The ad also showed up on IMDb, and people weren’t happy about seeing it, and seemed confused that it was for the show.

Business Insider reached out to Amazon for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

