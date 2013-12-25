An American Is Going To Jail For A Year For Posting A Video On YouTube

YouTube A still from the video, ‘Ultimate Combat System: The Deadly Satwa Gs.’

An American citizen has been sentenced to a year in prison in the United Arab Emirates for posting a parody video on YouTube, Reuters reports.

Shezanne Cassim, 29, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since April after publishing the 20-minute video making fun of young Emirati men who imitate U.S. hip-hop culture.

He was sentenced on Monday.

According to Reuters:

In the video, which opens with a disclaimer stating it is fictional and does not intend to offend the people of the UAE, Emirati men described as “deadly gangsters” can be seen practicing throwing sandals and wielding an agal, the cord used to keep in place traditional headscarves. Cassim, an aviation business consultant, was charged with violating the Gulf nation’s cyber crime law which makes acts deemed damaging to the country’s reputation or national security punishable by jail time and heavy fines.

Cassim posted the parody video online last year.

You can watch it below:

