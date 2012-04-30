A Guy In A Cow Suit Once Managed To Shoplift 26 Gallons Of Milk From A Busy Walmart

Photo: By scrich00 on Flickr

This has to be one of the weirdest shoplifting cases ever.We ran into this crazy story from last year, when a guy dressed in a cow suit somehow stole 26 gallons of milk at around 10:30 PM from a busy Walmart in Virginia, reports David Pierce at Inside Nova.



It gets better. Police say the 18-year-old crawled out of the store on all-fours, though there’s no word yet on whether he mooed or not.

Afterwards, the man began handing out the stolen milk jugs to passersby.

Police caught the mischievous cow at a nearby McDonald’s — without his suit, which they later found in his car.

It was probably a prank, but the biggest question remains unsolved.

How the hell he did manage to crawl out the front door of a Walmart — past the gauntlet of loss-prevention workers, cashiers and greeters — with such a massive amount of milk?

The sheriff’s office said that it doesn’t have surveillance video of the incident at the time, and they never released the culprit’s name.

Any theories? Leave them in the comments.

[via the Consumerist]

