The Guy Who Threw A Hot Dog At Tiger Woods Says He Was Inspired By The New Ryan Gosling Movie

Photo: bintilkuwait.com

The man who threw a hot dog at Tiger Woods during the Frys.com Open on Sunday says he was motivated to do it after seeing the movie Drive.”I threw the hot dog toward Tiger Woods because I was inspired by the movie ‘Drive,'” he told the Santa Rose Press Democrat. “As soon as the movie ended, I thought to myself, ‘I have to do something courageous and epic. I have to throw a hot dog on the green in front of Tiger.'”



The man — 31-year-old Brandon Kelly — was charged with disturbing the peace after being arrested on the seventh green.

Drive is a hyperviolent drama about a getaway driver that stars Ryan Gosling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.