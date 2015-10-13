This man's random act of kindness is going viral thanks to a Facebook photo

A Canadian man’s random act of kindness is being celebrated thanks to a Facebook photo posted by an anonymous stranger.

Last week, 21-year-old Godfrey Cuotto was riding a bus in Hamilton, Ontario, when a deaf man with cerebral palsy named Robert asked to shake his hands, Huffington Post reports.

Cuotto obliged, but after the handshake, Robert didn’t let go. Instead, the two held hands for the duration of the 30-minute bus ride, Huffington Post also reports.

The picture, shown above, was posted anonymously in the “Only In Hamilton” Facebook group last week where it has already racked up over 50,000 likes.

Over 2,000 people have also commented on the post commending Cuotto.

“Thank you from a mum with a special needs adult. Blessings from Tennessee, USA,” writes one Facebook commenter.

“The actions of a truly good person. We all need to be a bit more like this young man,” writes another.

“I just allowed it, like what am I going to do?” Cuotto told Huffington Post. “Sometimes you just have to be selfless and put someone else’s needs above yours.”

A member of Robert’s family has since contacted Cuuotto to thank him, Huffington Post also reports.

