We’ve never seen this before, but we doubt it will be the last time.



The iPad has now disrupted the traditional protest sign.

(The context here is a Cypriot protest in the wake of Russia saying it won’t providing any significant aid to the troubled island nation. Hence the angry looking Putin image.)

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

