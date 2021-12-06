Man charged with harassing judge in Kim Potter’s trial after livestreaming outside the door of a condo where he thought she lived

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cortez Rice was arrested last week after prosecutors charged him with harassing the judge in Kim Potter’s trial.

Rice livestreamed a protest at a condo that he thought belonged to Judge Regina Chu.

Chu told investigators she thought the protest was meant to “intimidate her and to interfere with the judicial process,” according to KARE 11.

A man was arrested on a harassment charge after prosecutors alleged that he filmed a protest outside a home where he believed the judge presiding over the Kim Potter trial lived.

Potter, a former Minnesota police officer, is on trial for the shooting death of Duante Wright, a Black man. Potter, who is white, shot Wright during a traffic stop in April after pulling him over for driving with an expired license plate.

The former cop, who is facing charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter, has said that she intended to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot Wright.

Cortez Rice was arrested last week after prosecutors charged him with one count of felony harassment involving retaliation against a judicial officer, according to KARE 11. Prosecutors detailed in a criminal complaint how Rice livestreamed a protest on November 8 outside a condominium that he believed belonged to Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, who is presiding over Potter’s case.

“I think this is her crib right here,” Rice said in a livestreamed video of the protest outside the condominium, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges Rice entered the condominium building and went up to the door of a unit on the 12th floor, according to ABC News.

“We on her heels. What she think (inaudible) we want cameras. The people deserve to know,” Rice said on the livestream while outside the door, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors alleged that Rice staged the protest as a reaction to Chu’s initial decision to not allow cameras in the courtroom for Potter’s trial, according to ABC News. Chu reversed that decision on November 8 and agreed to let media record, broadcast, and live-stream the proceedings.

Chu told investigators that she believed the protest was intended to “intimidate her and to interfere with the judicial process,” KARE 11 reported.

Rice denied trying to harass the judge in an interview with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune last month.

“I don’t know why people are saying I was there to intimidate her or anything because that wasn’t the case,” Rice said, as quoted by the Star-Tribune. “I just made a live video on it and I was just there to make sure she can hear us.”

Rice is currently being held in jail in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, ABC News reported. Rice’s attorney did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Jury selection in Potter’s trial concluded Friday, and a majority-white jury was seated. The trial is expected to begin on Wednesday with opening statements.