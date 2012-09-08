Phony Plastic Surgeon Pleads Guilty To Disfiguring Unsuspecting Patients

Bellisima Spa, in Queens, where the three men allegedly recruited clients.

Photo: ABC7 New York

A “plastic surgeon” pleaded guilty Friday to performing unlicensed cosmetic surgeries on women, the New York Attorney General’s office said.Carlos Arango and William Ordonez, who are not licensed doctors, and licensed physician Marlon Castillo were charged in April 2012 with performing plastic surgeries on women without anesthesia and disfiguring them forever, the AG said.



“Mr. Arango lured unsuspecting patients with bargain prices for very complex medical procedures, putting his own greed ahead of the health and safety of his victims,” said Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a statement.

Arango admitted that, between April 2011 and December 2011, together with Ordonez, he solicited patients at the Bellisima Full Service Spa in Queens and performed the medical procedures in Stamford, Connecticut, and Manhattan.

Arango will be sentenced to six months in prison and have to pay over $8,000 in restitution to his victims, according to the release.

The trial against Ordonez, who remains at large, and Castillo is still pending.

