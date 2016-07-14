The world's largest public hedge fund just assembled an emerging markets debt team

Youtube Guillermo Osses, American Beacon GLG Total Return Fund portfolio manager, discusses the history of monetary policy in emerging markets on June 10.

The world’s largest publicly-traded hedge fund manager has just put together a team focusing on emerging markets debt.

Man GLG, an investment management arm at Man Group, hired Phil Yuhn, Lisa Chua, Ehsan Bashi and Maria do Carmo Cal, according to a press release. Both Yuhn and Chua have previously worked at the emerging markets debt team at HSBC Global Asset Management, alongside Guillermo Ossés , who joined Man GLG as head of emerging market debt strategies in January.

Bashi was previously a manager at KPMG, while Carmo Cal joined from Banco Itaú BBA International, where she was a managing director and head of capital markets.

The emerging markets debt team, based in New York and London, mainly looks at hard currency, local currency and “opportunistic strategy investing” across the region.

Man GLG run $27.9 billion in assets as of March, according to figures the firm released. The firm was acquired by Man Group in 2010 in a bid to expand its range of funds and boost profitability in the wake of the financial crisis. Business Insider has previously written about the stellar performance of an emerging-markets fund run by Man Group’s Numeric Investors.

