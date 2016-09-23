One of the biggest hedge funds in the world has released a video to 'demystify' how it makes money

Photo: Louise OLIGNY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Man AHL, a London-based quant hedge fund that manages about US$19 billion (AUD$25 nillion), is trying to “demistify” how it makes money.

The new video, which you can watch below, explains “breakout trading,” one of the most popular systematic trading strategies. Anthony Ledford, Man AHL’s chief scientist, explains in the video that the strategy is used to trade cash equities, futures and FX markets.

The release follows an earlier set of videos made available last year, and is the first of several other videos that will go live later this fall. These videos are part of a broader trend, where once secretive hedge funds look to explain what they do to potential recruits.

Bridgewater recently released a series of videos that looks like something Facebook or Google would produce, while giant quant fund Two Sigma released a video showcasing

its annual artificial intelligence competition.

“We hope that our new set of videos, which approaches fundamental concepts in an accessible and engaging way, will further demystify quantitative investing and provide an insight into what we do at Man AHL,” Sandy Rattray, CEO of Man AHL and CIO of Man Group, said in a statement.

Quant investing has become one of the hedge fund industry’s hottest areas, and those who have the right skillset are in high demand.

