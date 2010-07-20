Man Goes To War Against Teller At China Construction Bank

Plenty of Americans hate the banks, but would they go this far?

A customer at China Construction Bank — which is 9% owned by Bank of America — Mr. Peng got so angry at the bank teller he started an annoying little war that lasted 30 minutes.

Translated on CHINAHUSH:

“You don’t mess with me!” Mr. Peng in Changsha City, Hunan Province deliberately withdrew 49,000 yuan out of his bank account and deposited them back 100 yuan at a time, as a way to express his anger towards the bank teller who, with equal unbending personality, handing over depository receipts again and again. The two didn’t stop exhausting each other until half an hour later the bank shifted the teller.

It was 3 o’clock in the afternoon when Mr. Peng stood in line in one Construction Bank. The man at the head of the line failed to input the right combination of his account and went outside to make some calls which lasted assumably long. So Peng suggested the bank teller rendering the next one’s business before the first one comes back, which is rejected. According to Peng, the teller said he should make use of his eyes to see that someone’s in the middle of the procedure.

When it finally came to his turn, Peng decided to pick some bones.

“I want to withdraw 50,000 cash.” said Peng to the teller.

“You can’t withdraw above 50,000 without prior appointment.” replied the teller.

“Why not? 50,000 isn’t above 50,000. Give me 49,000 then.”

The teller then handled the 49,000 yuan withdrawal Peng asked for. Instead of leaving with the money, Peng took out a piece of 100 note and asked the teller to redeposit them into his account. When it was done, another 100 note was handed over the counter to render deposition all over again, 30 times in a row.

Peng would have winded up with more than 30 depositary receipts in hand had not for the intervention by the manager of the bank. The teller wouldn’t let go either at first and insisted that the game continued.

At last the manager had to replace the teller to separate the two. Peng left with his 30 depositary receipts.

“If the teller didn’t apologise to me, I will give every single one of my employees 10,000 yuan to flock up these counters making withdrawals and deposits. Let’s fight on.” Peng was still mad when he talked about this the next day.

