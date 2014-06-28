A South African Man Sold Everything He Owned To Cycle Through Every Continent [PHOTOS]

Over the course of the next five years, De Bruyn Joubert is attempting to cycle coast to coast through all 7 continents and 70 countries. The 29-year-old South Africanstarted last August, and he’s already made it through Australia and much of Europe.

“At the beginning of 2013 I didn’t have any big commitments, so it was the perfect time to pursue something that would make me happy,” he told Business Insider. “I was doing some travel research and couldn’t find anyone who had ever tried to cycle all seven of the continents before.”

Joubert had held jobs in manufacturing and distribution before. He didn’t consider himself a cycling enthusiast, but he had a simple goal for this trip: “to cycle coast to coast through all the continents.”

So he sold his “basically everything [he] had back home,” and started planning. He budgeted for food and water, accommodations, visas, medical insurance and set aside a small marketing budget. His budget is currently $US15,000 per year, but varies from continent to continent.

So far on the journey, two things have really stood out for him: the Nullarbor Plain, a flat arid region in southern Australia, and the charming towns in the Netherlands. He says that he’s most looking forward to cycling through Antarctica.

Joubert shared some photos of his journey. We’ve included them here, along with his original captions. To learn more about the undertaking, follow Around 7 Continents on Facebook and Twitter.

