Check Out The Glaring Pay Difference At Man And GLG

GLG’s Pierre Lagrange

The three top men at the hedge fund GLG, Noam Gottesman, Emmanuel Roman and Pierre Lagrange, will each earn a higher base salary than their Man Group equivalents, Peter Clarke and Jon Aisbitt.Takeover documents published by the Man Group and reviewed by the Daily Telegraph say that once Man’s takeover of GLG is complete, the base salaries of the five top execs will be as follows:



Noam Gottesman, chairman and co-chief executive of GLG – $1 million

Emmanuel Roman, co-chief executive of GLG – $1 million + bonus

Pierre Lagrange, senior managing director of GLG – $1 million + bonus

Peter Clarke, Man’s chief executive – $925,000 + bonus

Jon Aisbitt, chairman of Man’s management group – $450,000

It seems unfair that they would receive a higher base salary, but it’s not unusual for portfolio managers to earn more than chairman. Once Man takes over GLG, Lagrange and a dozen or so of its other superstar portfolio managers will focus on managing the cash. Man’s top management will focus more on fund raising, sales, institutional relationships and stock market disclosure. See the Man Group’s Remuneration Report.

