A Person Flying First Class Just Showed An Act Of Kindness That Wowed Passengers In Coach

Yesterday, on Delta flight 928 from Denver to New York City, a passenger in first class was selfless.
According to Floored CEO Dave Eisenberg, who was also on the flight, the passenger gave up the top-notch seat. This person traded spots with another passenger in military uniform, who was sitting in a middle seat in coach.
The tweet is being passed around as a source of inspiration just in time for the holidays.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.