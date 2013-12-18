A Person Flying First Class Just Showed An Act Of Kindness That Wowed Passengers In Coach

Yesterday, on Delta flight 928 from Denver to New York City, a passenger in first class was selfless.

According to Floored CEO Dave Eisenberg, who was also on the flight, the passenger gave up the top-notch seat. This person traded spots with another passenger in military uniform, who was sitting in a middle seat in coach.

The tweet is being passed around as a source of inspiration just in time for the holidays.

