Man Gives Abercrombie Clothes To Homeless People As Revenge For CEO's 'Cool Kids' Comment

Greg Karber was bothered by our story about Abercrombie refusing to make clothes for large women since CEO Michael Jeffries apparently doesn’t consider that group to be part of the “cool kids.”



So Karber, an LA-based writer, decided to give Abercrombie a “rebranding” by giving away its clothes to homeless people.

The Huffington Post tipped us off to his video, which is quickly going viral.

Karber scoured thrift stores for Abercrombie clothes. Then, he went to Los Angeles’ Skid Row and began giving them away.

Check out the video:

