The Disturbing Sequence That Will Convince You To Never Go Running With The Bulls

The running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain at the Festival of San Fermin lasts for eight days. Each morning at 8 a.m., six fighting bulls are released as hundreds of people run along side of them for about a half of a mile. It is obviously very dangerous.



Today, three people were gored by the bulls, according to the Daily Mail. An American tourist was gored in the stomach and is in serious condition, a Spanish man was gored in the arm, and another 31-year-old Spanish man was gored twice in the groin and once in the leg.

This is a series of photos of the 31-year-old Spanish man being gored three times. He was rushed to the hosptial and underwent emergency surgery and is in serious condition.

WARNING: As you scroll, the images get VERY graphic.

