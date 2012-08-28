Appeals Court Upholds Veteran's Conviction After He Sang About Killing The Judge In His Daughter's Custody Case

An Iraqi war veteran who recorded a music video in 2010 about killing a judge if he lost custody of his daughter is still stuck behind bars.



Franklin Delano Jeffries II had been battling over custody of his daughter for years. And in 2010, before an important hearing, Jeffries recorded a video called “Daughter’s Love” and uploaded it to both YouTube and Facebook.

“‘Cause if I have to kill a judge, or a lawyer, or a woman I don’t care ’cause this is my daughter we’re talking about,” Jeffries sang in his video. “Take my child and I’ll take your life.”

Jeffries was convicted on a federal charge of communicating threats and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit upheld his conviction on Monday, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported.

About six months before Jeffries recorded his video he was granted unsupervised visits but for reasons unknown, the judge set a hearing re-evaluating those visitation rights, the Sixth Circuit wrote in its opinion, which was posted by Law Blog.

Since Jeffries posted his video to various social media sites, law enforcement officials were reasonable in their belief it constituted a real threat to the judge, which is why his conviction was upheld, the Sixth Circuit wrote.

Jeffries’ lawyers have vowed to keep fighting for their client’s release.

“He was essentially venting his opinions and never dreamed this message would get back to the judge,” lawyer Jonathan Harwell told Law Blog.

Knoxnews posted a copy of Jeffries’ original video on YouTube. Knoxnews’ video has been edited for profanity:

Here’s a copy of the video re-uploaded to YouTube by Knox News—Jeffries addresses the judge at 0:17.

