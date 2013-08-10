Man Gets 30 Years In Prison For Trying To Blow Up The New York Fed Last Year

REUTERS Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis appears in court in New York, February 7, 2013, in this courtroom sketch.

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man was

sentenced to 30 years in prison for trying to blow up the Federal ReserveBank in New York, the AP reports.

Quazi Nafis pleaded guilty to terrorism charges after a government sting operation busted him last year.

The New York Times reported how the incident went down last year:

On Wednesday morning, they drove to a warehouse and assembled the fake bomb, placing supposedly explosive material in trash bins they had bought, then putting the bins in a van, according to the complaint. They assembled a fake detonator that was to be triggered by a mobile phone and drove to the fortress like Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the largest bank structure in the world when it was completed in 1924, about two blocks from Wall Street. Mr. Nafis and the undercover agent parked the van outside the bank and walked to a nearby hotel, where Mr. Nafis recorded a video statement addressed to the American people, which he planned to publicize after the attack. In the statement, he said, “We will not stop until we attain victory or martyrdom.” Then he tried again and again to detonate the bomb, dialling the mobile phone repeatedly until agents arrested him.

Nafis told the judge he was extremely sorry for what he had done, according to the AP.

He’ll have plenty of time to think about it.

