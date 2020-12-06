A husband went for a 280 mile walk to calm down after an argument with his wife. He then got fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Gregorio Borgia/AP Italian police officers patrol a street during curfew.

An unnamed Italian husband walked 280 miles to calm down after arguing with his wife.

He was hiking for a week before the police found him.

Italy has a strict curfew between 10 pm and 5 am. The man was fined for breaching this regulation.

The man was “a little tired” but otherwise healthy, according to the Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An unnamed Italian man hiked for a week in an attempt to calm himself down after arguing with his wife.

The 48-year-old left Como, in the north of Italy, and travelled 280 miles south over a period of a week.

He walked about 40 miles a day in an attempt to soothe his anger, according to the Independent.

Eventually, the man reached Fano â€” a beach resort on the Adriatic coast.

Across Italy, current lockdown regulations mean that a nationwide curfew is in place between 10 pm and 5 am.

The police, performing a standard search for rule-breakers, came across the man at roughly 2 am.

They questioned him and were reportedly shocked to discover that he’d covered such a distance.

After inputting his details into a database, the police confirmed that his wife had reported him missing.

Subsequently, they fined him â’¬400 ($US485) for breaching the curfew. They then put him up in a hotel, according to the Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino.

Despite travelling such a great distance on foot, the man was not injured. He told the paper: “I’m fine. I’m just a little tired.”

He also revealed that, during his journey, strangers offered him food and drinks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.