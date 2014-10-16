PHOTOS: Man Allegedly Finds Rodent In McDonald's Coffee Cup

A Canadian man allegedly found a dead mouse in the bottom of his McDonald’s coffee cup.

Ron Morais said he had finished the entire cup — which he had purchased at the Prospect Street location in Fredericton — before he discovered the rodent’s body, CBC reports.

“I always take the lid off to get my last sip of coffee. And when I took the lid off, there was a little bit of a surprise in my coffee cup. It was a dead mouse,” Morais told CBC.

Morais shared these pictures with CBC.

#nb Ron Morais says he got wire the surprise in his Thanksgiving coffee. pic.twitter.com/wIv6HrMy4x

— Catherine Harrop (@harropcbc) October 14, 2014

A Department of Health restaurant inspection on Tuesday found no evidence of pests, CBC reports.

McDonald’s Canada said it is investigating the incident.

“We are continuing to investigate this isolated incident and have reached out to the customer to obtain the product sample,” McDonald’s Canada said in a statement. “Until such time as we are able to collect all the necessary facts and laboratory results to conclude a full review, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further. Similarly, we would also caution against jumping to conclusions until more details are available.”

