Man Finds Rare $3 Million Baseball Card Collection In The Attic

Karl Kissner, 51, was going through his grandfather’s attic in Defiance, Ohio this past winter when he came upon a collection of turn-of-the-century baseball cards estimated to be worth around $3 million, reports David Briggs of the Toledo Blade.The almost 700 card find are in near mint condition and include baseball legends Ty Cobb, Cy Young and Connie Mack.



The rarest and most valuable portion of the collection are part of a 30-player set that came with caramel candies in 1910. This 1910 set is being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions, with the highest bid currently set at $120,000 although it is expected to reach $500,000.

Besides the 1910 set, the collection is notable for the superb condition of the cards, including the first mint-condition Honus Wagner card found to date.

The collection is so rare and important, it has been given its own title by Heritage- the “Black Swamp Find”, so named “for the damp landscape on the edge of Defiance, Ohio.”

Joe Orlando, President of Professional Sports Authenticator told the Blade that at first he was sceptical about what had been found, “But when the cards arrived, they were just absolutely spectacular. … This could be considered the greatest single find of cards ever.”

Kissner’s grandfather ran a meat market in Defiance and collected the baseball cards that once came with candy. Kissner, who owns Kissner’s Restaurant, found the collection in a green cardboard box under an old dollhouse while looking through the attic.

Kissner and 19 cousins were left the “Black Swamp Find” by a recently passed aunt and will be sharing the profit from the sale of the cards.

