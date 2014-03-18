Man Finds Out He's On The 'Most Wanted' List After Googling Himself

A California man has turned himself in to police after googling his own name to find he was listed as one of the state’s “most wanted” fugitives. (via Independent.)

Christopher Viatafa, 27, got into an argument on August 8th of last year during a private party at a private home in San Leandro, C.A., where police say he allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds into the ground.

Now his name and photo is listed on the regional Northern California Most Wanted website.

After turning himself into authorities, Viatafa faces a charge of “discharging a firearm toward an inhabited dwelling.”

His status on the “Most Wanted” list has been changed to “captured.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.