Man who filmed the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery arrested and charged with felony murder

The man who filmed the February 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery was arrested Thursday by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.

The suspect, identified as William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the GBI said in a statement.

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was out for a jog, his family said, around 1 p.m. when he was followed by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, both of whom are white.

The McMichaels were arrested on May 7, more than two months after Arbery was killed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A third man was arrested Thursday in connection with the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.

The suspect, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., had been identified by a previous district attorney, who recused himself from the case, as the man who filmed the 36-second video of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, being shot and killed.

Arbery was allegedly followed by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, while he was out for a jog in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. Video shows him being shot during a struggle.

The 50-year-old Bryan faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the GBI said in a statement. The McMichaels were arrested on May 7, more than two months after Arbery was killed.

Like them, Bryan was booked into the Glynn County Jail, according to the GBI.

District Attorney Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office is responsible for the investigation into Arbery’s death. She is the fourth prosecutor to take over the case, which has sparked calls for justice and prompted investigations into local authorities.

This is a developing story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.