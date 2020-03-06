A Texas man who filmed himself licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart then putting it back in the freezer has been jailed for 30 days

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office D’Adrien Anderson.

A 24-year-old Texan named D’Adrien Anderson has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after he was arrested for licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart and putting it back in the freezer.

He was also given a $US1,000 fine and a six-month suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $US1,565 to the ice-cream company Blue Bell.

At least two other people have been caught doing the same bizarre prank.

A man from Texas who filmed himself licking a tub of ice cream in a Walmart and then putting it back in the freezer has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, the NBC affiliate KBMT of Beaumont, Texas, reported Wednesday.

D’Adrien Anderson, 24, put the video on his social media in August and was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief soon after.

The BBC reported that Anderson was also given a $US1,000 fine and a six-month suspended sentence as further punishment while being ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $US1,565 to the ice-cream company Blue Bell, which restocked all of the ice cream in the freezer as a precautionary measure.

This was even though video surveillance in the store showed Anderson went back and bought the tub after filming.

“If food is tampered with, or a customer wants to leave the impression that they left behind adulterated product, we will move quickly with law enforcement to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those who think this is a joke,” a Walmart representative said in a statement at the time. “It is not.”

Anderson, who pleaded guilty, was just one of several people who promoted themselves licking supermarket ice cream in 2019. A Texas woman, who also licked Blue Bell ice cream in a store,was identified after her video went viral in June and faced up to 20 years in prison, according to authorities.

A 36-year-old man in Belle Rose, Louisiana, was then arrested in July on the same accusation. The police told CNN he was charged even though he ended up purchasing the tub because “at any rate, it’s a terrible thing to do.”

