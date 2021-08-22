A man in his 40s fell to his death at an NYC concert after he ‘attempted a body flip,’ police say

A patrol car of the police is parked in Kiel with the blue light switched on. Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

A man fell to his death after trying to flip at a rock concert, The New York Daily News reported.

The incident happened on Friday night around 9 p.m. at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man fell to his death after attempting to do a flip on a balcony during a rock concert in New York City on Friday night, police sources told the New York Daily News.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. at a Dead & Company concert held at Citi Field in Queens. A police source told the newspaper the unidentified man, “attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below,” adding that the ground was concrete.

“We saw someone fall from this ledge,” Sean Egan, a witness who was at the concert, told the New York Post. “We see something fall, and we heard him hit the ground.”

A driver at the scene told the Post he saw the concert attendee “hit the ground head first.” According to the outlet, the man plummeted about 30 to 50 feet.

The man’s injuries were “consistent with a fall from an elevated position,” a spokesperson from the New York Police Department told Insider.

“The male was transported in critical condition to New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Queens, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” the spokesperson said.

Police told NBC New York the man appeared to be under the influence and that they do not think the incident was a suicide attempt.

An investigation is underway, and police told Insider the identity of the 46-year-old man is “pending family notification.”