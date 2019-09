Scary moment in the “individual eventing” event of the equestrian show at the Olympics.



Belgium’s Carl Bouckaert fell off his horse coming off a jump and got caught underneath the animal.

He limped off, but seemed to be OK. Here’s the video:



The horse looked fine too:

Photo: NBCSN



