Unfortunately, he doesn’t sound like a keeper:



I could sit and look at the artwork on Etsy.com all day long, for hours on end doing nothing but picking my lower lip off the keyboard only to drop it again.

Don’t Miss:

Open Etsy: Brooklyn Start-Up CEO Tells All

Etsy Sells 1-Millionth Item

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.