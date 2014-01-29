London Stunned By Spate Of Financial Worker Deaths

REUTERS/Neil Hall A sign is seen on the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London September 19, 2013.

A series of deaths among finance workers has shaken London and raised more concerns about stress levels of bankers, Ben Wright and David Enrich of The Wall Street Journal report.

On Tuesday morning, a 39-year-old JP Morgan employee

died after falling from the roof of the European headquarters of JP Morgan in London.

The man, Gabriel Magee, was a vice president in the investment bank’s technology department, a source told WSJ.

On Sunday, London police found William Broeksmit, a 58-year-old former senior executive at Deutsche Bank AG, dead in his home after an apparent suicide.

Last week, a U.K.-based communications director at Swiss Re AG died last week. The cause of death has not been made public.

In August, a 21-year-old Bank of America intern died after reportedly working consecutive all-nighters at the bank’s London office.

Wall Street banks including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, subsequently told junior bankers to take more time off.

WSJ notes that last August, the finance chief at Zurich Insurance Group AG committed suicide and left a note blaming the company’s chairman for creating an unbearable work environment.

