Daniel Gruchy and Gavin Free, also known as “The Slow Mo Guys,” posted a video Tuesday of Gruchy inside a giant water balloon as it exploded. In just over a day, the video had already reached over 1.5 million views.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of Reuters and The Slow Mo Guys.

