What happens when you eat Chipotle -- a US Mexican fast-food franchise -- for 153 days straight

Courtesy Chipotlife An animator from Los Angeles documents eating Chipotle every day.

Andrew Hawryluk has eaten Chipotle for 153 days straight — and he has the receipts to prove it.

The 23-year-old animator from Los Angeles joked to his brother that he was going to eat Chipotle for the 40 days of Lent.

He began documenting his journey on his website, Chipotlife, posting photos of each meal and receipt.

“Once the 40 days ended it was so anticlimactic,” Hawryluk told Business Insider. “I decided to see how much longer I could do it.”

Hawryluk has now eaten at Chipotle 153 days in a row. To date, he’s spent $US1567 on Chipotle.

He buys extra meals in advance of company holidays like Easter and July 4.

Hawryluk orders white rice, chicken, guacamole, and lettuce. He tops the concoction with Tabasco chipotle hot sauce.

Chipotlife The concoction Hawryluk orders every day.

“It’s an undeniably delicious meal,” Hawryluk said on his blog. “It tastes kind of like Mexican sushi.”

Hawryluk posted a picture of his bodybuilder physique on his blog to show that Chipotle hasn’t caused him to gain weight.

Chipotlife Andrew Hawryluk shows off his physique on the blog.

He has no plans to stop eating at Chipotle every day, even planning his vacations based on which cities have the restaurant.

“I’m going to Vancouver, and they have one,” he said. “I want to go to Berlin, but I can’t because they don’t have a Chipotle.”

The company is aware of his experiment and sent him gift cards for his birthday.

Hawryluk says he still isn’t tired of Chipotle.

“It’s cheap, it’s consistent, it’s delicious,” Hawryluk told Business Insider. “You know what you’re getting every time.”

“Chipotle is objectively the best restaurant,” he writes on his blog. “I believe the main factors that determine the quality of a restaurant are cost, taste, speed, decor, consistency, ingredients, portion size, and transparency. If you know of a restaurant that dominates any or all of these categories as thoroughly as Chipotle does, please let me know.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.