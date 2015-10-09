Watch this man complete an obstacle course in a T-Rex suit

Former “American Ninja Warrior” competitor Reko Rivera is showing off his impressive athletic stunts in a new video that’s blowing up Reddit and Imgur.

What makes this video so special? He does the whole thing in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

The T-Rex costume really adds a certain something special. Here’s a look.



The video was only posted yesterday, but people are already paying attention to the athletic dinosaur. It was shared on Reddit late Wednesday evening, where it has racked up over 5,582 points and reached the number two spot on the front page.



“It’s the perfect outfit for Jurassic parkour,” commented one witty Redditor.



People on Twitter have also been sharing clips.

“You may think you know funny,” wrote one Twitter user about the dino vid. “But if you haven’t seen this, then you really don’t know. “



Check out the entire video here or below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This guy combined photos of celebrities to create portraits of flawless superhumans



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.