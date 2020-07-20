FBI investigating after son and husband of a federal judge were shot in New Jersey

INSIDER

The 20-year-old son and 63-year-old husband of US District Court Judge Esther Salas were shot in North Brunswick, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The suspect is believed to have been dressed as a FedEx delivery driver, reports said.

The condition of both the husband and son were not immediately made clear, though three law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that they are both in critical condition.

Salas previously served as a public defender and a federal magistrate judge. In 2010, former President Barack Obama appointed her as a district court judge.

The New Jersey Globe first reported Sunday evening that the man entered the home of US District Court Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where he shot her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl and her 63-year-old husband, criminal defence attorney Mark Anderl.

Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson confirmed to The Associated Press that Salas’ son Daniel was killed in the incident, and Mark Anderl was injured.

The New Jersey Globe also reported that Mark Anderl is in stable but critical condition after undergoing surgery at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick. Both NBC 4 New York and the New Jersey Globe reported that Salas was unharmed in the incident.

The suspect is believed to have been dressed as a delivery driver, a judiciary official told the AP. The source added that Salas was in the basement at the time of the incident.

The FBI in Newark announced they were investigating the shooting and “looking for one subject,” according to the tweet.

The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001. — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020

“The FBI, US Marshals, New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General all have personnel on scene investigating,” NBC 4 reported.

The suspect remains at large, The New Jersey Globe’s David Wildstein reported. It is not immediately clear who was the target of the attack.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez offered his condolences to Salas and her family in light of the shooting.

“I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey’s federal bench,” Menendez said in a statement to The Lakewood Shopper’sShlomo Schorr.

“My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,” he continued.

Salas previously served as a public defender and a federal magistrate judge. In 2010, former President Barack Obama appointed her as a district court judge, making her the “first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey,” according to NBC 4 New York.

This story is developing. We will update as more information becomes available.

