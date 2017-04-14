The man dragged off a United flight allegedly needs reconstructive surgery for the injuries he suffered

Twitter David Dao, 69, being dragged from a United Airlines flight.

David Dao, the passenger forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight in an incident that sparked public outcry, suffered severe injuries, Dao’s lawyer Demetrio said during a press conference Thursday.

Demetrio said the 69-year-old man lost two front teeth, broke his nose, and suffered a concussion as a result of being dragged off a plane by police officers. Dao will allegedly need reconstructive surgery for his injuries.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department issued a statement saying Dao was taken to Luthern General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he suffered to his face after his head struck an armrest. Demetrio said Dao was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Demetrio said a lawsuit will be filed in state court after investigative work into the incident is complete. Demetrio said they have two years to file a lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Dao issued an order with the city of Chicago and United asking to keep all footage, audio recordings, and any other reports and material from the flight.

United dragged Dao from the flight when he refused to give up his seat for a crew member. The airline had first called for volunteers to give up their seats for four crew members in exchange for $US1,000, but chose passengers to leave when no one volunteered.

This story is developing…

