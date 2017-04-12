Man dragged off United flight breaks his silence, says 'everything' is injured

The man who was dragged off of a United Airlines flight told a local television station on Tuesday that he is currently recovering in a hospital and that “everything” is injured.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on a plane travelling from Chicago to Louisville and was recorded by a fellow passenger. The disturbing video showed David Dao, a 69-year-old man, being yanked from his seat and dragged off the plane with blood on his face.

According to the Chicago Aviation Police Department, Dao was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

But according to the WLKY report, Dao said that he is still being treated at a Chicago hospital for injuries he suffered from the incident.

Dao also told WLKY that he is not doing well and that “everything” is injured.

United Airlines said in a statement that the airline needed room on the aircraft to transfer crew for another flight. and that they offered $US1,000 in exchange for customers to give up their seats. When no one volunteered, they selected several passengers to deplane the aircraft. Dao was chosen, but United said he refused to get off the plane.

Employees then contacted the Chicago Aviation Police to help remove Dao. One of the officers involved has since been put on leave and the department has launched an investigation that is ongoing.

United’s CEO Oscar Munoz originally issued a statement apologizing for having to “re-accommodate” passengers, but not for the treatment of Dao. The company quickly came under fire for its response and on Tuesday Munoz issued another statement formally apologizing for how Dao was removed.

“Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologise to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard,” Munoz said. “I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”

